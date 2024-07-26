Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64410 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (5)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search