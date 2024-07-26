Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64410 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

