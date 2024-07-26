Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64410 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

