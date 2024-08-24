Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1865

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1865 B
Reverse Krone 1865 B
Krone 1865 B
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1865 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1865 B Mining
Thaler 1865 B Mining
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 99
Obverse Thaler 1865 B
Reverse Thaler 1865 B
Thaler 1865 B
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 B
1/6 Thaler 1865 B
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B
2 Neu Groschen 1865 B
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Neu Groschen 1865 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1865 B
Neu Groschen 1865 B
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 29

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B
1 Pfennig 1865 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 71
