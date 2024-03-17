Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (46)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1865 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search