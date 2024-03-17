1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

