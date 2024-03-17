Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1865 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (46)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search