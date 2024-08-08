Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Krone 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1865 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5264 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5307 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
5684 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search