2 Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2331 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

