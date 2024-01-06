Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2331 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search