Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2331 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

