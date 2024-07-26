Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1865 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (15)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search