Thaler 1865 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (23) XF (23) VF (34) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4)

