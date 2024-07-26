Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1865 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1865 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1865 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1865 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

