Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Inasta (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
