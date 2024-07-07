Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

