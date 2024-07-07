Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

