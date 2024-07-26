Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 B at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******

