Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price


Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
