1/6 Thaler 1865 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (11) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) Service NGC (3)

