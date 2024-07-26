Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31186 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

