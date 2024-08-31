Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1859

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1859 F
Reverse Krone 1859 F
Krone 1859 F
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1859 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1859 F
2 Thaler 1859 F
Average price 370 $
Sales
1 252
Obverse Thaler 1859 F
Reverse Thaler 1859 F
Thaler 1859 F
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 139
Obverse Thaler 1859 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1859 F Mining
Thaler 1859 F Mining
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1859 F
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1859 F
1/3 Thaler 1859 F
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 29

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1859 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1859 F
2 Pfennig 1859 F
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1859 F
1 Pfennig 1859 F
Average price 65 $
Sales
1 32
