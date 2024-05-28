Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
