1 Pfennig 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

