Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1859 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1859 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search