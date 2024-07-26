2 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (60) XF (155) VF (21) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (5)

