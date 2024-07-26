Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

