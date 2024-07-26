Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3292 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 280,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
