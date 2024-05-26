1/3 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

