Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,667)
- Weight 8,329 g
- Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search