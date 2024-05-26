Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1859 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,667)
  • Weight 8,329 g
  • Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2357 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1859 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
