Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1859 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1859 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1859 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 F "Mining" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

