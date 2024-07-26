Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1859 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1859 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
