Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
