Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1859 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1859 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (6)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 60 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1859 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1859 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search