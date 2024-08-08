Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Krone 1859 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1859
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1859 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5260 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
3849 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
