3 Pfennig 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

