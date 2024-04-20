Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
