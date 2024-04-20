Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1834 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 3 Pfennig 1834 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1834 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search