Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1834

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1834 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1834 G
10 Thaler 1834 G
Average price 8300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Thaler 1834 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1834 G
5 Thaler 1834 G
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Ducat 1834 G
Reverse Ducat 1834 G
Ducat 1834 G
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1834 G
Reverse Thaler 1834 G
Thaler 1834 G
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse Thaler 1834 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1834 G Mining
Thaler 1834 G Mining
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1834 G
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1834 G
3 Pfennig 1834 G
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 34
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search