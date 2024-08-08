Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1834 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1834 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
4537 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

