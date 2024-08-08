Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1834
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
4537 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
