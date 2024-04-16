Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1834 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1834 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2246 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1834 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search