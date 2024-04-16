Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2246 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

