Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2246 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


