10 Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition XF (4)