10 Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10526 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
6069 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
