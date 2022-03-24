Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1834 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1834 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1834 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

