Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1834 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1834 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search