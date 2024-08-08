Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1834 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 5 Thaler 1834 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (5)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8635 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7363 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

