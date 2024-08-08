5 Thaler 1834 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1834 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (3) XF (1)