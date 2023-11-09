Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

