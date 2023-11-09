2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (8)