Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
