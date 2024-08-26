Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1841

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G
Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 G
2 Thaler 1841 G
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Thaler 1841 G
Reverse Thaler 1841 G
Thaler 1841 G
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Thaler 1841 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1841 G Mining
Thaler 1841 G Mining
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1841 G
1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
Average price 65 $
Sales
1 10
Obverse Neu Groschen 1841 G
Reverse Neu Groschen 1841 G
Neu Groschen 1841 G
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 11
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1841 G
2 Pfennig 1841 G
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G
1 Pfennig 1841 G
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 4

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G Hard Work Award
Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 G Hard Work Award
2 Thaler 1841 G Hard Work Award
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 27
