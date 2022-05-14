Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
