Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1841 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: anticomondo GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1841 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
