anticomondo GmbH
Company Description
- Name anticomondo GmbH
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation 1999
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.anticomondo.de/
Bornheim Office
- Country Germany
- City Bornheim
- Address Königstraße 109
- Phone +49(0)22229899111
- Email info@anticomondo.de
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 24, 2024 9. Numismatik-Auktion 700 107,958 $
October 6, 2023 Numismatik-Auktion 1135 265,997 $
March 2, 2023 7. Numismatik-Auktion 404 104,925 $
September 8, 2022 6. Numismatik-Auktion 465 48,699 $
March 3, 2022 5. Numismatik-Auktion 426 115,683 $
September 2, 2021 4. Numismatik-Auktion 354 75,831 $
March 18, 2021 3. Münzauktion 177 39,763 $
September 20, 2020 2. Münzauktion 457 47,220 $
January 11, 2020 1. Münzkauktion 682 89,533 $