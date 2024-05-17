Germanys Numismatic Auctions
List of auction firms
Company Auctions Lots Sales Amount Country
ARTMAXIMUM 1 330 98,811 $ Germany
aquila numismatics 9 9183 611,068 $ Germany
Auktionen Meister & Sonntag 7 10390 9,168,615 $ Germany
Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag 25 40172 32,416,655 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner 46 91554 24,029,361 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Felzmann 65 102945 34,816,117 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Peege e.K. 2 152 90,706 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg 2 4313 560,539 $ Germany
BAC Numismatics 58 95295 2,448,706 $ Germany
Coins Auction Hermsdorf 1 463 904,416 $ Germany
Demeter Coins 1 1856 2,364 $ Germany
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. 54 86078 63,758,279 $ Germany
Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen 71 99745 20,498,128 $ Germany
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH 83 99117 30,385,797 $ Germany
Felix Schiessinger 1 959 - Germany
Frankfurter Münzhandlung 5 4931 7,129,441 $ Germany
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG 448 602703 966,174,991 $ Germany
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger 137 131066 52,354,941 $ Germany
Galerie Rheinland 1 442 405 $ Germany
Gorny & Mosch 169 203762 220,286,953 $ Germany
Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün 41 102157 67,028,102 $ Germany
Helios Numismatik 3 3501 2,229,199 $ Germany
Kricheldorf 1 2026 2,029,229 $ Germany
Henry Seligman 1 1541 - Germany
Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger 29 31013 7,105,890 $ Germany
Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn 57 125236 48,918,556 $ Germany
Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M. 1 712 - Germany
Münz Zentrum Rheinland 28 89160 9,443,763 $ Germany
Münzen & Medaillen GmbH 52 61349 6,095,741 $ Germany
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH 17 33821 5,652,424 $ Germany
Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH 25 42556 11,073,947 $ Germany
Numisfitz GmbH 4 5928 783,001 $ Germany
Numismatik Lanz München 16 13161 15,666,319 $ Germany
Numismatisches Antiquariat Lang GmbH 3 3605 116,562 $ Germany
Olympus Numismatics UG 7 7157 416,897 $ Germany
Otto Helbing 2 4454 - Germany
Paul-Francis Jacquier Numismatique Antique 17 16434 5,081,588 $ Germany
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH 13 11901 423,602 $ Germany
Savoca Numismatik 180 199974 14,149,728 $ Germany
Solidus Numismatik 134 79483 9,538,721 $ Germany
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH 116 271277 92,213,917 $ Germany
Universum Coins GmbH 9 3177 2,172,724 $ Germany
WAG online Auktionen oHG 130 224003 65,950,692 $ Germany
Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft 25 38470 38,242,353 $ Germany
Wilhelm Sellschopp Auktionen GmbH 1 91 306,853 $ Germany
World Money Fair24 0 0 - Germany
Wormser Auktionshaus 18 7766 1,089,925 $ Germany
anticomondo GmbH 9 4800 895,609 $ Germany