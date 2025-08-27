Historia Auktionshaus
Company Description
- NameHistoria Auktionshaus
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation1995
- StatusOperating organization
- Official pagehttps://historia.de
Bremen Office
- CountryGermany
- CityBremen
- AddressFedelhören 19
- Phone +49 421 328282
- Emailinfo@bolland-marotz.de
Berlin Office
- CountryGermany
- CityBerlin
- AddressManteuffelstrasse 27
- Phone+49 30 – 218 18 18
- Email info@historia.de
Auctions
CoverDateDescriptionLotsSales Amount
August 27, 2025Аукцион 176235Bidding is open