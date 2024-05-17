Lydia Numismatics

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
October 2, 2021 October 3, 2021 Online Auction 11 1936 29,390 $
August 28, 2021 August 29, 2021 Online Auction 10 906 95,965 $
July 17, 2021 Online Auction 9 847 64,269 $
June 12, 2021 June 13, 2021 Online Auction 8 949 54,349 $
May 8, 2021 May 9, 2021 Online Auction 7 1371 69,739 $
March 6, 2021 March 7, 2021 Online Auction 6 861 18,561 $
January 30, 2021 January 31, 2021 Online Auction 5 802 27,651 $
December 18, 2020 Online Auction 4 659 20,181 $
October 17, 2020 Online Auction 3 463 16,138 $
August 22, 2020 Online Auction 2 408 21,973 $
May 31, 2020 Online Auction 1 450 23,805 $

