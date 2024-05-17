Constantin Coins
Company Description
- Name Constantin Coins
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://constantin-coins.de/
Bad Iburg Office
- Country Germany
- City Bad Iburg
- Address Steuernummer: 66/114/15622
- Phone 054037957733
- Email Info@constantin-coins.de
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 24, 2025 Auction 1 436 102,202 $
May 24, 2024 9th Numismatic Auction 700 107,958 $
October 6, 2023 8th Numismatic Auction 1135 265,997 $
March 2, 2023 7th Numismatic Auction 404 104,925 $
September 8, 2022 6th Numismatic Auction 465 48,699 $