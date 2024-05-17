Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger
Company Description
- Name Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation 1968
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.koelner-muenzkabinett.de/
Cologne Office
- Country Germany
- City Cologne
- Address Neven-Du Mont-Straße, 15
- Phone +49 221. 257 42 38
- Email info@koelner-muenzkabinett.de
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
October 5, 2024 Auktion 123 667 609,716 $
October 4, 2024 Auktion 122 1040 338,116 $
April 12, 2024 April 13, 2024 Auktion 121 1477 462,269 $
October 7, 2023 Auktion 120 701 165,139 $
October 6, 2023 Auktion 119 810 212,808 $
June 25, 2023 E-Auction 8 716 76,144 $
October 29, 2022 Auktion 118 795 378,208 $
October 28, 2022 Auktion 117 645 241,655 $
October 30, 2021 Auktion 116 853 397,159 $
October 29, 2021 Auktion 115 600 351,545 $
June 5, 2021 E-Auction 7 663 62,068 $
January 31, 2021 E-Auction 6 883 58,528 $
October 10, 2020 Auktion 114 1100 356,735 $
April 4, 2020 Auktion 113 1099 248,734 $
October 19, 2019 Auction 112 1133 931,562 $
May 4, 2019 Auction 111 1305 217,936 $
February 17, 2019 E-Auction 5 984 43,348 $
November 17, 2018 Auction 110 926 162,906 $
November 16, 2018 Auction 109 868 239,135 $
April 7, 2018 Auktion 108 1414 223,183 $