  • Name Kunst- und Auktionscontor Frank Peege e.K.
  • Country Germany
  • Year of foundation 1977
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.peege.de/
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 9, 2025 April 11, 2025 Auktion 180 1519 944,098 $
April 26, 2023 Auction 174 79 63,364 $
May 4, 2022 Auction 171 73 103,064 $

