Kunst- und Auktionscontor Frank Peege e.K.
Company Description
- Name Kunst- und Auktionscontor Frank Peege e.K.
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation 1977
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.peege.de/
Freiburg im Breisgau Office
- Country Germany
- City Freiburg im Breisgau
- Address Dreikönigstraße 43
- Phone + 49 (0)761 7 55 56
- Email info@peege.de
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 9, 2025 April 11, 2025 Auktion 180 1519 944,098 $
April 26, 2023 Auction 174 79 63,364 $
May 4, 2022 Auction 171 73 103,064 $