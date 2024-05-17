Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Company Description
- Name Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation 1969
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.tietjen.co/index.html
Hamburg Office
- Country Germany
- City Hamburg
- Address Hofweg 14
- Phone +49(0)40330368
- Email info@tietjen-hamburg.de
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 10, 2025 January 11, 2025 Auction 129 2314 241,972 $
December 8, 2023 December 9, 2023 Auktion 128 2461 232,631 $
April 22, 2022 Auktion 127 1852 327,908 $