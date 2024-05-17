Numismatisches Antiquariat Lang GmbH
Company Description
- Name Numismatisches Antiquariat Lang GmbH
- Country Germany
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.numismatisches-antiquariat.de/
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 8, 2025 Auktion 5 - Numismatische Literatur 989 64,475 $
October 15, 2024 Auktion 4 990 87,669 $
July 31, 2024 Auktion 3 805 15,856 $
April 28, 2024 Auction 2 1472 33,179 $
January 7, 2024 Auction 1 1328 67,527 $