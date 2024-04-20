Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
