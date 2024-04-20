Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1841 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search