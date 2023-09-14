Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4593 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Naumann - April 1, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date April 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

