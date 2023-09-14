Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4593 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Möller (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search