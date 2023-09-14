Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4593 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) VF (1) No grade (3)