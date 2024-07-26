Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1841 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1841 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1841 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 G "Mining" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1841 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

