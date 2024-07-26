Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1841 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1841 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
