1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)