Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search