Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2442 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

