Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3492 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (19)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search