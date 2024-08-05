Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3492 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (18) XF (27) VF (18) F (1) No grade (2)

