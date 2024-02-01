Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 "Hard Work Award" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Spink (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
4742 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1841 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search