2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 "Hard Work Award" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (12) XF (7)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (16)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Spink (1)