Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1841 G "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 "Hard Work Award" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,900. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7562 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
4742 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
