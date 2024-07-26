Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5886 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
