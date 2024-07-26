Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5886 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

