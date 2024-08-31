Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Silver coins 2 Thaler of Frederick Augustus II - Saxony-Albertine

2 Thaler 1839-1854

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1839 G 0 171840 G 1 411841 G 0 201842 G 0 501843 G 0 251847 F 0 881848 F 0 61849 F 0 231850 F 0 641851 F 1 991852 F 1 491853 F 0 571854 F 1 238
