Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1851 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (13)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 F at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1851 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search