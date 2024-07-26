2 Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2015.

