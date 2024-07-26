Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1851 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1851 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (10)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (13)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search