Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
