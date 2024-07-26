Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1853 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1314 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1853 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

