Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search