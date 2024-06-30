Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1850 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1850 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1850 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

