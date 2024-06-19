Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search