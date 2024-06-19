Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1283 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1849 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search