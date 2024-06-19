2 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1058 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (19) VF (3)

Seller All companies

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (2)

Reinhard Fischer (14)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)