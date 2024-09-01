Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1849

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1849 F
Reverse 10 Thaler 1849 F
10 Thaler 1849 F
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Thaler 1849 F
Reverse 5 Thaler 1849 F
5 Thaler 1849 F
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1849 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1849 F
2 Thaler 1849 F
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Thaler 1849 F
Reverse Thaler 1849 F
Thaler 1849 F
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Thaler 1849 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1849 F Mining
Thaler 1849 F Mining
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1849 F
1/6 Thaler 1849 F
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Neu Groschen 1849 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1849 F
Neu Groschen 1849 F
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 8

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1849 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1849 F
2 Pfennig 1849 F
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1849 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1849 F
1 Pfennig 1849 F
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search