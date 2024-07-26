Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1849 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1849 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search