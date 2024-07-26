Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1849 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1849 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1849 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1849 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1849 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search