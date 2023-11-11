Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

