1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
